Missing doctor who treated Kremlin critic Navalny found after three-day search

A Siberian doctor who treated poisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny reappeared today after being reported missing while on a hunting trip, Russian news agencies have said.

A search was launched in forests 1,370 miles east of Moscow, after Alexander Murakhovsky left a hunting base in an all-terrain vehicle on Friday.

Murakhovsky left the forest himself and contacted local village residents, RIA news agency quoted the regional government as saying.

He is reported to have been in a “normal condition” though was being examined in hospital as a precaution.

Murakhovsky was head doctor at the hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk that treated Navalny after he collapsed on a flight last year.

After tense negotiations with the authorities, Navalny was airlifted to Germany from Omsk for further treatment.

Laboratory tests in three European countries established that he had been poisoned with a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent.

The Kremlin has repeatedly rejected any suggestion that Russian authorities tried to kill Navalny.

Upon his return to Russia in February, he was jailed for what he described as false charges.

