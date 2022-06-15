Ministers push back against Jacob Rees-Mogg’s plan to scrap remaining EU laws

Ministers have reportedly pushed back against a plan masterminded by Brexit opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg to scrap the remaining EU laws.

The plan would see the last legislation thrown out on 23 June 2026, in what Rees-Mogg has described as “sunset clause” marking a decade since the EU referendum.

However, two cabinet ministers have raised concerns over the proposal, the Guardian first reported.

Other officials have also called the plan “literally impossible”, as the civil service faces compulsory redundancies of up to 91,000, or around 40 per cent of staff in each department.

Rees-Mogg, who is also the minister for government efficient, is expected to publish a “Brexit freedoms” bill this summer.

He last week accused the EU of trying to punish the UK for Brexit, saying: “I think it [the EU] wants to make the UK feel bad about having left the European Union and that underpins its whole policy and it doesn’t really mind about the consequences of that.”