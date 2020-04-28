Ministers in talks with business leaders over return to work strategy

Ministers have held talks with business groups and trade unions over plans to kickstart the economy once the coronavirus lockdown has been lifted.

Business secretary Alok Sharma has chaired a string of meetings with top industry figures in recent days amid concerns many employees will be reluctant to return to work due to health fears.

Potential measures include the use of face masks and hand sanitisers on public transport, one-in-one-out rules and socially distanced queues in non-essential shops, the Guardian reported.

Building sites may also be forced to overhaul operating procedures. Housebuilders including Taylor Wimpey, Redrow and Persimmon have already outlined plans to resume work.

It comes amid fraught debate over when and how the UK’s lockdown measures will be eased, with ministers attempting to balance health concerns with fears about the economic impact of the pandemic.

In his first speech since being discharged from hospital after contracting the virus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday warned the country could face an “economic disaster” if the restrictions were lifted too early.

“Let me say directly also to British business, to the shopkeepers, to the entrepreneurs, to the hospitality sector, to everyone on whom our economy depends: I understand your impatience, I share your anxiety,” he said.

“And I know that without our private sector, without the drive and commitment of the wealth creators of this country, there will be no economy to speak of. “

But the Prime Minister said it was crucial to avoid a second spike in the pandemic, which would lead not only to a second wave of deaths but also to “economic disaster”.

Business groups such as the Institute of Directors have called for more clarity from the government as to how and when restrictions for firms might be lifted.

The government’s next review of lockdown guidelines is 7 May, and it is understood that no changes will be made before then.

However, Johnson yesterday vowed to “fire up the engines” of the economy once officials were confident a second peak could be avoided.

A government spokesperson said: “The business secretary continues to meet regularly with representatives from all sectors, business organisations and trade unions.

“The government has already set out five clear tests to consider before making any adjustment to its approach. It is only right that we work together with industry and unions to ensure workplaces are safe for both those in work now and for those going back to work as government measures develop.”