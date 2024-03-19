Microsoft: Tech giant makes splash by tapping Deepmind founder to run AI division

British entrepreneur and artificial intelligence (AI) whizz, Mustafa Suleyman, has said it is most important to focus on controlling big tech. (Wikipedia/CC BY 2.0/Source Mustafa Suleyman/Author Joi Ito from Cambridge, MA, USA)

Microsoft has hired the co-founder of Google’s Deepmind, Mustafa Suleyman, to head up its new Artificial Intelligence division, the technology firm said this evening.

Suleyman will join as chief executive and will focus on advancing Copilot, its chatbot and other consumer AI products and research.

He joins alongside Karén Simonyan who has been named as chief scientist.

Writing in a blog post today, Microsoft chief executive, Satya Nadella, said the firm was in its second year of its AI platform shift and “must ensure” it has the “capability and capacity to boldly innovate”.

“There is no franchise value in our industry and the work and product innovation we drive at this moment will define the next decade and beyond. Let us use this opportunity to build world-class AI products, like Copilot, that are loved by end-users.”

He added: “This is about science, engineering, product, and design coming together and embracing a learning mindset to push our innovation culture and product building process forward in fundamental ways.”

“We have been operating with speed and intensity and this infusion of new talent will enable us to accelerate our pace yet again.”

“We have a real shot to build technology that was once thought impossible and that lives up to our mission to ensure the benefits of AI reach every person and organisation on the planet, safely and responsibly. I’m looking forward to doing so with you.”

Suleyman is one of the most prominent figures in the AI space, launching Deepmind which became one of the leading artificial intelligence labs after Google bought it over a decade ago.

He exited the business over five years ago amid allegations of workplace bullying , which was reported to be taking place at the firm.

The business said it has since introduced “enhanced workplace policies and practices to ensure they are aligned with the guiding principles of creating a safe, and inclusive working environment for all employees.”