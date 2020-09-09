Microsoft appoints new UK boss as Rose shifts to Europe

Microsoft has appointed its UK chief operating officer Clare Barclay as the country’s new chief executive, as current boss Cindy Rose switches focus.

Barclay, who has been at the software giant for more than two decades, will oversee Microsoft’s commercial product, service and support offerings in the UK from 1 October.

Her former roles include director of small businesses and overseeing small and mid-market partner solutions.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead Microsoft in the UK and to take forward the success Cindy has delivered and the cultural transformation she has led over the last four years,” said Barclay.

“This year has not only challenged us, it has also shown how technology can help us all thrive and adapt. I am looking forward to leading our amazing UK team in helping everyone in the UK to achieve more.”

Meanwhile Rose will taking up the mantle of Microsoft’s president of western Europe, also effective from 1 October.

The UK is viewed by Microsoft as a separate region to Europe, leaving Rose in charge of operations in countries such as Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden.

She succeeds Vahe Torossian, who will instead be shifting to lead Microsoft’s business applications division in Washington.

“I am privileged and thrilled to have the opportunity to lead Microsoft [in] western Europe and I will miss terribly our fantastic team here in the UK, along with our UK customers and partners with whom we have shared such great success,” said Rose.

“I have no doubt that under Clare’s dynamic and experienced leadership the best is yet to come for Microsoft UK.”