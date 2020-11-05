The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier reportedly told the bloc’s diplomats that the UK has “blocked” progress in key areas of trade deal talks.

At a confidential meeting yesterday afternoon, Barnier briefed representatives from the EU’s 27 member states, saying that “fundamental differences” remain between the two sides, Sky News reported.

Read more: HMRC urges traders to prep for end of Brexit transition period to avoid disruption

According to minutes of the meeting seen by the broadcaster, Barnier said the most important hurdle was the “level playing field”, which would ensure the UK follows the same rules as the EU on issues such as labour law and state aid.

The EU is concerned that without the mechanism, the UK could undercut European laws in order to reduce costs and bring in foreign investments.

The UK government has denied that it will attempt to do so.

Barnier told the EU diplomats that the level playing field is “the most fundamental point where we still have major differences”, according to Sky.

Read more: Brexit: UK and EU clash on share trading rules

“The prime minister has stressed that alignment [with European rules] would breach sovereignty.

“This question seriously throws the chances of an agreement into doubt”.

Barnier warned the meeting that without progress on the level playing field, the EU would be left “unprotected against unfair competition”.