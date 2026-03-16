Michael Hayman elected chair of British Chambers of Commerce

Hayman succeeds Sarah Howard, who served for more than six years

Michael Hayman has been elected the new chair of the UK’s leading business network, succeeding former management consultant Sarah Howard.

Hayman will take the chair of the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) after being picked unanimously by board members.

As chair, Hayman will lead the network’s strategic direction as it supports business growth, lobbies the government and promotes international trade.

The position serves as the figurehead for 51 accredited business chambers, and 75 more globally.

Hayman is an entrepreneur and author who co-founded London-based communication consultancy Seven Hills, and serves as chairman of entrepreneurs at private bank Coutts.

He has garnered honorary positions at the University of London, the University of Cambridge, and Queen Mary University of London, and was awarded an MBE in 2014.

He co-founded entrepreneurship campaign StartUp Britain in 2011 with the backing of the current Prime Minister David Cameron and Chancellor George Osborne.

‘Fast-changing economic landscape’

He said: “Supporting business has been at the heart of my career, as a founder, as a campaigner, and through the organisations I’ve helped lead.

“Becoming Chair of the BCC is a privilege because this network represents the very best of British business.

“Working with colleagues across the Chamber network I want to make sure we continue to be seen as the leading organisation for businesses, as they navigate the fast‑changing economic landscape.”

Hayman succeeds Sarah Howard, who has served more than six years as chair and will remain a board member until the end of the year with a focus on skills, diversity and international trade.

She was appointed chair in 2019, having previously been president of the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce.

She was a management consultant at JP Morgan and KPMG, and has chaired startups in the biotech and health and leisure industries.

Howard was awarded an MBE in 2015 for her work with young people.

She said: “Serving as Chair of the BCC has been one of the great privileges of my career. Over the last six and a half years, I’ve helped take the organisation through a remarkable period of renewal.

“We‘ve reshaped our image, strengthened our commercial foundations, and truly established the BCC as the leading voice for business.

“Michael is a tireless champion for business, and I know he will take the BCC to even greater heights in the coming years.”

The BCC was founded in 1860 as the Association of Chambers of Commerce, and historically lobbied on issues including intellectual property law, transport, and bankruptcy law.

The organisation represents more than 50,000 businesses, who employ six million people, according to its estimates.