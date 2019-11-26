Michael Gove mocks Stormzy's Jeremy Corbyn support

Michael Gove has lashed out at rapper Stormzy, after he sent a long message endorsing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Gove was asked about the message, which encouraged people to register to vote and called Boris Johnson a “sinister man” with a “long record of lying”.

Stormzy also wrote that Corbyn was the “first man in a position of power” “committed to giving the power back to the people”.

Speaking to Talk Radio today, Gove said: “He is a far, far better rapper than he is a political analyst.”

Responding to the comments, Labour shadow education secretary Angela Rayner tweeted: “And Michael Gove is c**p at both.”

Gove referenced a Stormzy lyric in his riposte to Rayner.

The chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster tweeted: “I set trends dem (sic) man copy.”

Stormzy has made several forays into the world of politics, including coming out for Corbyn in the 2017 election and lending his support to the Grime 4 Corbyn group.

He also made quite the political statement when he wore a stab vest emblazoned with a Union Jack during his Glastonbury Festival set.

Gove referenced his Glastonbury attire today when expanding on his comments to Talk Radio.

“I think we again know that Stormzy, when he took to the stage at Glastonbury wearing a stab vest, he made clear what his political views were then,” he said.

Gove has revealed himself to be a hip hop fan on numerous occasions and once wrote a rap for the Prime Minister.

He performed the rap last year at the 30th birthday of Johnson’s girlfriend Carrie Symonds.

The rap, which was a take on a song from hit musical Hamilton, referred to Johnson as a “golden wonder” who “brought us out of the EU blunder”.