MGM Resorts tables bid for Ladbrokes owner Entain

US casino group MGM Resorts has tabled a bid to buy the owner of British betting company Ladbrokes.

MGM is circling Entain, which also owns betting and gambling brands such as Coral, Bwin and Partypoker, and has a market value of roughly $9bn (£6.6bn).

Under the terms of the proposal, MGM has offered 0.6 shares for each Entain share, representing a premium of roughly 22 per cent on Entain’s share price.

Shares in Entain jumped 27 per cent in morning trading.

It comes after Entain rebuffed a $10bn all-cash offer from MGM, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the takeover attempt.

The latest overture comes with financial backing from billionaire Barry Diller’s IAC group, which is MGM’s biggest shareholder.

However, in a statement this morning Entain said it believed the offer “significantly undervalues” the company.

It marks the latest effort by a casino operator to move into the online gambling business amid a relaxation of rules in the US.

Last year Caesars Entertainment agreed a £2.9bn deal to acquire British bookmaker William Hill.

But like many of its rivals, MGM, which owns a string of major casinos including the Bellagio in Las Vegas, is also battling a sharp downturn in trading as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

MGM has until 5pm on 1 February to either make a firm offer or withdraw its interest.