Tory mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey has today pledged to reverse Sadiq Khan’s recent 9.5 council tax hike if victorious in the 6 May mayoral election.

Bailey today said he would also reverse plans to extend London’s Ultra Low Emissions Zone (Ulez) and cut the capital’s congestion charge for motorists from £15 to £11.50.

Read more: Sadiq Khan London mayor election manifesto: Everything you need to know

It comes as the Conservative candidate today releases a new party political broadcast, with Bailey claiming the tax rise showed Khan doesn’t understand “a lot of Londoners live…with a tight budget” and that when he was younger “if someone had raised my council tax that would have meant lunch money gone”.

The 9.5 per cent rise in the Greater London Authority’s portion of council tax was implemented this month.

The mayor said he was forced to raise council tax due to government demands that City Hall raises more revenue in return in return for ongoing Transport for London (TfL) bailouts.

Khan’s manifesto, released yesterday, also said he would not apologise if he had to raise council tax again to raise revenues for the ailing transport body.

Speaking about his underprivilieged upbringing, Bailey said: “So when I sit here and I remember what it was like I remember that there’s a responsibility on politicians, not to waste people’s money.

“You’ve got to make every single penny count and I’m not sure that the mayor does that.”

Bailey trails Khan in mayoral election polls by more than 20 points, with a YouGov survey today giving the mayor 47 per cent of the vote.

Read more: Shaun Bailey matches Sadiq Khan pledge to rollout 4G on the Tube network

Green Party candidate Sian Berry is in third on 9 per cent and Liberal Democrat candidate Luisa Porritt fourth on 7 per cent.

Bailey was criticised in December for distributing leaflets that falsely claimed Khan was raising council by 21 per cent.