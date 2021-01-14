Martin Gilbert snaps up stake in ESG boutique run by former colleague

City veteran Martin Gilbert has bought a stake in his former Aberdeen Asset Management colleague’s ESG boutique, Alquity.

Gilbert stood down from Standard Life Aberdeen in March 2019 to join challenger bank Revolut as its chairman, but he has started to move back into the wealth management space.

The investor has taken on several board positions since standing down, including his recent appointment as non-executive director of wealth firm Saranac Partners.

Today impact investment firm Alquity announced Gilbert as one of its backers alongside investment group Investible, although the size of his stake was not disclosed.

“I have known the Alquity team for many years – they are tried and tested. There’s no doubt their expertise on the connection between listed equities, high quality ESG and impact is going to become even more significant over the next ten years – for investors and for the industry,” Gilbert said.

Alquity, who also announced it has agreed a strategic alliance with East Capital Group, is run by the former global head of fixed income at Aberdeen Asset Management, Brad Crombie.

“Supported by our partnership with East Capital Group and the backing of the founders of Investible and of Martin Gilbert, we want to start scaling billions of dollars of listed investments towards impact,” Crombie said.

It follows recent news that Gilbert has invested £3m into AssetCo alongside his former Standard Life Aberdeen colleague Peter McKellar.