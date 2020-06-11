Marmite lovers outraged at widespread lack of supply

Some people love it, others hate it. But one thing is for sure: there is not enough Marmite to go around.

Unilever, which manufactures the product was forced to admit yesterday that, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the famous spread was in short supply.

This is because of widespread shortages of brewers’ yeast, one of the key ingredients in Marmite.

As a result, the manufacturer has been forced to stop producing its larger jar sizes, limiting consumers to 250g jars.

Hi Tim, due to brewers yeast being in short supply (one of the main ingredients in Marmite) Supplies of Marmite have been affected.



As a temporary measure we have stopped production of all sizes apart from our 250g size jar which is available in most major retailers. — Marmite (@marmite) June 10, 2020

Fans of the spread took to Twitter to express their outrage.

“I need Marmite like oxygen and really need more 400g squeezy jars. Can you advise on which retailers stock those at the moment? Thank you,” tweeted Tim Robey.

Another user said: “I’ve just turned the news on to hear of a Marmite shortage – just when we thought 2020 couldn’t get any worse.”

The yeast by-product used to make Marmite is generated when brewers make beer.

But with pubs closed since March as part of the coronavirus lockdown, there have been shortages in recent months.

Meanwhile, Unilever said that there had also been a surge in demand for Marmite, with more people making their meals at home.

It has been forced to temporarily limit supplies of the spread to shops.

However, the company promised things would get back to normal soon.