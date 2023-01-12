Marks & Spencer’s top 10 festive favourites: slow-cooked turkey, shortbread snow globes, light-up gin and shapewear to hold it in!

By:

M&S Food, clothes and Christmas decorations were hot-sellers

Marks and Spencer saw a record Christmas trade during the latest festive period, with a record £80m sales alone on 23 December, the last Friday before Christmas.

Incoming CEO Stuart Machin can also take comfort in a 7.2 per cent rise in the clothing and home category to £3.6bn.

But it was the retailer’s Christmas food to order service – which saw orders jump 30 per cent on last year serving 440,000 customers during the period – which proved the stand-out winner.

Despite a cost-of-living crisis British shoppers still chose the splash the cash at M&S, City A.M takes a look at the items that proved to be a festive must-have.

One: Top turkey

The retailer sells more turkeys each December than its rivals over the last three years and its new slow cooked turkey became a £1m plus line in its first year on sale.

Two: Tiger prawns

The retailer sold seven million packs of party food, including a quarter of a million packs of its collection tiger prawns, a rise of 117 per cent on the previous year.

Three: Pigs in blankets

Customers turned to M&S for the trimmings as it sold 2 million pigs in blankets in 2022.

Four: Dine-in deals

A £10 steak night dine-in was M&S’s most popular ever launch – selling over 324,000 while its £12 pizza dine-in was the most popular in the last quarter of 2022 with over one million sold.

Five: Duvet wear

A cold spell of weather leading up to Christmas help shift 17,582 ‘duvet’ coats while a ‘Borg’ crewneck sweatshirt, coming in at £29.50 was a bestseller; up 31 per cent on the last year.

Six: Thermals

Thermals were up 62 per cent on last year as customers looked to keep the whole family warm; 1.1 million units in womenswear and 619,000 thermal menswear items. It also sold 125,000 duvets and thermal curtains, a new offering for 2022.

Seven: Sozzled snowglobes

Sparkles weren’t restricted to food, and almost 962,000 bottles of a light up snow globe gin liqueur were sold, in 2021 a shortage of the product saw some bottles – without contents – change hands on eBay for over £80.

Eight: Starry night shortbread

Over 460,000 starry night projection shortbread tins were sold, the tins included a light up projection of the night sky and a musical box which played ‘Jingle Bells’.

Nine: Sequins and shapewear

The return of the festive season signalled a big season for shapewear which was up 66 per cent on 2021, a cool comfort slip at £20 sold 20,000 units.

Ten:… and sequins

Sequins were a stand-out performer, selling over 140,000 pieces including 40,000 of a round neck top.

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.