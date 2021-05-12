Marie Claire US snapped up by Future, after bagging the UK edition last year

The US edition of Marie Claire magazine has been snapped up by specialist media platform Future this morning, after it bagged the UK edition last year.

Under a five-year license agreement, the magazine will boost Future’s global monthly reach to 30m users, taking the company’s users to over 400m.

The US edition, a joint venture between Marie Claire Album S.A.S. and Hearst Magazines Media, raked in $19.1m in revenue last year.

It comes only days after Hearst folded its Town & Country UK magazine as part of a cost-cutting operation that will see up to a fifth of UK staff made redundant.

Future CEO Zillah Byng-Thorne, said: “With nearly 17.5 million visitors a month, this is a flagship women’s lifestyle brand and I’m delighted that we are adding it to our already strong Women’s Lifestyle Vertical

“We’ve had fantastic results expanding the Marie Claire UK brand and we believe that with our expertise in terms of audience, e-commerce and platform, we can develop the offering to grow the Marie Claire US audience significantly.”

The magazine now joins titles like Woman&Home and GoodToKnow in Future’s portfolio.

Future’s shares enjoyed a small lift 0.93 per cent on the London Stock Exchange this morning, sitting at 2,378. The company is set to publish its half year results to 31 March 2021 next week.

“We strongly believe that this agreement will create a new, and even more successful era for the Marie Claire brand in the US and Canadian markets,” Byng-Thorne added.