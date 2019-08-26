Margaret Thatcher’s spin doctor Lord Bell dies aged 77

Lord Tim Bell, Margaret Thatcher’s public relations adviser and founder of the PR firm Bell Pottinger, has died aged 77.

He died on Sunday at home following an illness.

The PR man played a role in the Conservatives’ successful election campaigns in 1979, 1983 and 1987.

He was responsible for the Conservatives’ “Labour isn’t working” poster campaign in 1978, which showed a long unemployment queue.

Bell was knighted by Thatcher in 1991 and elevated to the peerage by Tony Blair in 1998.

He co-founded the PR firm Bell Pottinger, leading a management buyout in 2012.

In 2016, he quit Bell Pottinger to set up a new advisory firm, Sans Frontieres.

Bell Pottinger collapsed in 2017 following a scandal over its work for the Gupta family in South Africa, where it was accused of deliberately inciting racial hatred.

His clients over the years included the Saudia Arabian government and former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet.

