Manchester United have slipped further down the ranking of the world’s richest football clubs, according to Deloitte.

England’s highest-placed team are fourth in the 2021 Football Money League, published today, after being overtaken by Bayern Munich.

Barcelona and Real Madrid continue to occupy the top two places as clubs saw revenues contract due to Covid-19.

United saw income plummet by €131m to €580.4m in 2019-20, the biggest drop of any club in the annual rich list.

That was down to a double whammy of losing lucrative Champions League revenue, due to their absence from the competition, and the pandemic’s effect on matchday and TV revenue.

Closed stadia meant reduced ticket sales and associated revenue from matches for all clubs.

Delays to the completion of domestic leagues, meanwhile, resulted in payments from broadcasters being cut or deferred until the 2020-21 financial year.

1 Barcelona

2 Real Madrid

3 (1) Bayern Munich

4 (-1) Manchester United

5 (2) Liverpool

6 Manchester City

7 (-2) Paris Saint-Germain

8 (1) Chelsea

9 (-1) Tottenham Hotspur

10 Juventus

11 Arsenal

12 Borussia Dortmund

13 Atletico Madrid

14 Inter Milan

15 (13) Zenit St Petersburg

16 (-1) Schalke

17 (2) Everton

18 (-1) Lyon

19 (1) Napoli

20 (7) Eintracht Frankfurt

1. Barcelona Barcelona retained top spot by just €200,000 from bitter domestic rivals Real Madrid. Having earned a record sum in 2018-19, Barca’s revenue plummeted by €125m in 19-20. Matchday Revenue: €126.4m

Broadcasting Revenue: €248.5m

Commercial Revenue: €340.2m

Total Revenue: €715.1m 2. Real Madrid Real Madrid earned only fractionally less than Barcelona after their income shrank by a relatively meagre €42m. Spain’s big two remain a cut above in the revenue-generating stakes. Matchday Revenue: €108.2m

Broadcasting Revenue: €224.0m

Commercial Revenue: €382.7m

Total Revenue: €714.9m 3. Bayern Munich European champions Bayern Munich’s revenue fell just €26m as German clubs benefited from finishing their season, thus realising TV payments, before the end of their financial year. Matchday Revenue: €70.3m

Broadcasting Revenue: €203.3m

Commercial Revenue: €360.5m

Total Revenue: €634.1m 4. Manchester United Covid-19’s impact on sport and the absence of Champions League football pushed Manchester United out of the top three earners. Revenue fell by €131m, the most of any club. Matchday Revenue: €98.8m

Broadcasting Revenue: €159.9m

Commercial Revenue: €321.7m

Total Revenue: €580.4m 5. Liverpool Liverpool climbed into the top five despite revenue falling by €46m. All Premier League clubs’ 2019-20 income suffered as a result of the pandemic delaying completion of the season. Matchday Revenue: €82.7m

Broadcasting Revenue: €232.5m

Commercial Revenue: €243.4m

Total Revenue: €558.6m 6. Manchester City Revenue fell by €61m but Manchester City remained the sixth richest club in the world. Like their Premier League rivals, a delayed end to the season dented their 2019-20 accounts. Matchday Revenue: €47.6m

Broadcasting Revenue: €217.0m

Commercial Revenue: €284.6m

Total Revenue: €549.2m 7. Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain slipped two places as revenue fell by €95m. All French clubs lost significant matchday and TV income as a result of the Ligue 1 season being cancelled in April. Matchday Revenue: €92.4m

Broadcasting Revenue: €149.6m

Commercial Revenue: €298.6m

Total Revenue: €540.6m 8. Chelsea Chelsea climbed one place despite seeing revenue fall by €43m. Like all Premier League clubs, they lost matchday and TV income because Covid-19 delayed completion of the season. Matchday Revenue: €62.1m

Broadcasting Revenue: €208.2m

Commercial Revenue: €199.4m

Total Revenue: €469.7m 9. Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham slipped a place as their revenue fell by €75m. Their drop was particularly marked after record earnings in 2018-19, while closed stadia dented valuable matchday income. Matchday Revenue: €107.7m

Broadcasting Revenue: €155.0m

Commercial Revenue: €183.0m

Total Revenue: €445.7m 10. Juventus Juventus are the highest-placed of three Italian clubs in the top 20 but only scrape into the top 10. Revenue dropped €62m as Covid-19 delayed the completion of the Serie A season. Matchday Revenue: €42.3m

Broadcasting Revenue: €166.7m

Commercial Revenue: €188.9m

Total Revenue: €397.9m 11. Arsenal Arsenal saw revenue fall by €57m but remained in touching distance of the top 10. Like neighbours Tottenham, they suffered the financial effects of empty stadia more than most. Matchday Revenue: €89.7m

Broadcasting Revenue: €136.0m

Commercial Revenue: €162.3m

Total Revenue: €388.0m 12. Borussia Dortmund Dortmund made up ground on non-German clubs as their revenue only fell by €6m. The completion of the Bundesliga before the end of June meant TV payments were largely unaffected. Matchday Revenue: €46.3m

Broadcasting Revenue: €169.8m

Commercial Revenue: €149.6m

Total Revenue: €365.7m 13. Atletico Madrid Spain’s third richest club earned less than half the revenue of Barcelona or Real Madrid. Atletico Madrid saw revenue fall by €36m as the pandemic hit broadcast and matchday income. Matchday Revenue: €50.4m

Broadcasting Revenue: €198.5m

Commercial Revenue: €82.9m

Total Revenue: €331.8m 14. Inter Milan Inter Milan’s income dropped by €73m, or around a fifth. The late completion of Serie A meant all Italian clubs saw remaining TV payments delayed until the 2020-21 financial year. Matchday Revenue: €56.9m

Broadcasting Revenue: €136.0m

Commercial Revenue: €98.6m

Total Revenue: €291.5m 15. Zenit St Petersburg The only club in the top 20 not from one of Europe’s five biggest leagues, Zenit saw revenue grow by €56m. Their accounts fell at the end of 2019 so were not affected by the pandemic. Matchday Revenue: €14.8m

Broadcasting Revenue: €46.7m

Commercial Revenue: €175.0m

Total Revenue: €236.5m 16. Schalke The loss of Champions League football coupled with the pandemic took €102m off Schalke’s revenue. Sponsors such as Gazprom help the club punch above its weight commercially. Matchday Revenue: €35.7m

Broadcasting Revenue: €94.9m

Commercial Revenue: €92.2m

Total Revenue: €222.8m 17. Everton Everton climbed two places as one of only two clubs on the list to increase revenue. The Toffees offset hits to broadcast and matchday income by doubling their commercial earnings. Matchday Revenue: €13.6m

Broadcasting Revenue: €111.7m

Commercial Revenue: €86.7m

Total Revenue: €212.0m 18. Lyon Revenue at Champions League semi-finalists Lyon fell by €40m. The cancellation of Ligue 1 hit TV and matchday earnings, while income from their European run will leak into 2020-21 accounts. Matchday Revenue: €35.5m

Broadcasting Revenue: €97.6m

Commercial Revenue: €47.6m

Total Revenue: €180.7m 19. Napoli The third Italian club in the top 20, Napoli saw revenue dip by €31m. Like all Serie A teams, they were affected by delayed or withheld TV payments and lower than usual matchday income. Matchday Revenue: €13.2m

Broadcasting Revenue: €127.4m

Commercial Revenue: €35.7m

Total Revenue: €176.3m 20. Eintracht Frankfurt Eintracht Frankfurt climbed seven places despite revenue falling by €8m. Like other German sides, they benefited from the timely completion of the 2019-2020 Bundesliga season. Matchday Revenue: €38.6m

Broadcasting Revenue: €91.0m

Commercial Revenue: €44.4m

Five English teams in top 10 of world’s richest football clubs

Liverpool climbed to fifth in the world’s richest football clubs list after a €32m increase in commercial revenue partially offset the drop in matchday and TV income.

The Premier League champions’ total revenue fell by €46m to €558.6m. A new kit deal with Nike, which started this season, is expected to boost their commercial earnings further.

Manchester City dropped behind Liverpool in the pecking order after their revenue fell by €61.4m to €549.2m.

City also saw commercial income grow by €24m, however, thanks to new deals with kit maker Puma and training apparel sponsor Marathonbet.

Chelsea climbed one place to eighth, back above Tottenham Hotspur, despite their revenue falling by €43m to €469.7m.

Income from all of the Blues’ streams contracted, largely because of the pandemic’s effect on football’s schedule.

Liverpool climbed into the top five of the world’s richest football clubs, according to Deloitte (Getty Images)

Spurs, meanwhile, saw revenue fall €75m to €445.7m, despite being one of the few clubs to increase matchday income.

The north London club enjoyed the financial benefits of a first full season at their new stadium – until games went behind closed doors.

Broadcast payments were down 44 per cent, primarily due to Covid-19. Tottenham also suffered from not matching their 2018-19 run to the Champions League final.

Arsenal, Everton and West Ham

Arsenal remain just outside the top 10 world’s richest football clubs after their revenue fell €57m to €388m.

It would have been worse had the club not achieved a €36m uplift in commercial income, thanks to extending their shirt sponsorship with Emirates and starting a new kit deal with Adidas.

Everton are England’s seventh representative in the Football Money League, at 17th, after becoming one of the few clubs to increase revenue.

Income grew €1.5m as commercial earnings doubled to €86.7m, in large part due to a one-off deal with USM Holdings for a naming rights option on the club’s prospective new stadium.

West Ham United dropped out of the list of the world’s richest football clubs and are among five more English clubs occupying places from 21 to 30.

Leicester City only missed out on the top 20 by around €3m. Crystal Palace, West Ham, Sheffield United and Wolverhampton Wanderers all ranked higher than seven-time European champions AC Milan.