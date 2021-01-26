Manchester United have slipped further down the ranking of the world’s richest football clubs, according to Deloitte.
England’s highest-placed team are fourth in the 2021 Football Money League, published today, after being overtaken by Bayern Munich.
Barcelona and Real Madrid continue to occupy the top two places as clubs saw revenues contract due to Covid-19.
United saw income plummet by €131m to €580.4m in 2019-20, the biggest drop of any club in the annual rich list.
That was down to a double whammy of losing lucrative Champions League revenue, due to their absence from the competition, and the pandemic’s effect on matchday and TV revenue.
Closed stadia meant reduced ticket sales and associated revenue from matches for all clubs.
Delays to the completion of domestic leagues, meanwhile, resulted in payments from broadcasters being cut or deferred until the 2020-21 financial year.
DELOITTE 2021 FOOTBALL MONEY LEAGUE: THE WORLD’S RICHEST FOOTBALL CLUBS
Click on the club badge for revenue breakdowns and further details.
-
1
Barcelona
-
2
Real Madrid
-
3
(1)
Bayern Munich
-
4
(-1)
Manchester United
-
5
(2)
Liverpool
-
6
Manchester City
-
7
(-2)
Paris Saint-Germain
-
8
(1)
Chelsea
-
9
(-1)
Tottenham Hotspur
-
10
Juventus
-
11
Arsenal
-
12
Borussia Dortmund
-
13
Atletico Madrid
-
14
Inter Milan
-
15
(13)
Zenit St Petersburg
-
16
(-1)
Schalke
-
17
(2)
Everton
-
18
(-1)
Lyon
-
19
(1)
Napoli
-
20
(7)
Eintracht Frankfurt
Five English teams in top 10 of world’s richest football clubs
Liverpool climbed to fifth in the world’s richest football clubs list after a €32m increase in commercial revenue partially offset the drop in matchday and TV income.
The Premier League champions’ total revenue fell by €46m to €558.6m. A new kit deal with Nike, which started this season, is expected to boost their commercial earnings further.
Manchester City dropped behind Liverpool in the pecking order after their revenue fell by €61.4m to €549.2m.
City also saw commercial income grow by €24m, however, thanks to new deals with kit maker Puma and training apparel sponsor Marathonbet.
Chelsea climbed one place to eighth, back above Tottenham Hotspur, despite their revenue falling by €43m to €469.7m.
Income from all of the Blues’ streams contracted, largely because of the pandemic’s effect on football’s schedule.
Spurs, meanwhile, saw revenue fall €75m to €445.7m, despite being one of the few clubs to increase matchday income.
The north London club enjoyed the financial benefits of a first full season at their new stadium – until games went behind closed doors.
Broadcast payments were down 44 per cent, primarily due to Covid-19. Tottenham also suffered from not matching their 2018-19 run to the Champions League final.
Arsenal, Everton and West Ham
Arsenal remain just outside the top 10 world’s richest football clubs after their revenue fell €57m to €388m.
It would have been worse had the club not achieved a €36m uplift in commercial income, thanks to extending their shirt sponsorship with Emirates and starting a new kit deal with Adidas.
Everton are England’s seventh representative in the Football Money League, at 17th, after becoming one of the few clubs to increase revenue.
Income grew €1.5m as commercial earnings doubled to €86.7m, in large part due to a one-off deal with USM Holdings for a naming rights option on the club’s prospective new stadium.
West Ham United dropped out of the list of the world’s richest football clubs and are among five more English clubs occupying places from 21 to 30.
Leicester City only missed out on the top 20 by around €3m. Crystal Palace, West Ham, Sheffield United and Wolverhampton Wanderers all ranked higher than seven-time European champions AC Milan.