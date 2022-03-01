Man Group profits surge as assets under management hit $148.6bn￼

By:

Asset management firm Man Group reported a surge in profits today as its total assets under management (AUM) soared to a new high of $148.6bn.

The London-headquartered firm reported a bumper investment performance of $12.5bn, while AUM rose from $123.6 in 2020 to $148.6bn.

The uptick in AUM saw the firm’s profits surge to $590m, up from $179m last year.

Man Group boss Luke Ellis hailed 2021 an “exceptionally strong period of growth”.

“We ended the year with record assets under management, having delivered $12.5 billion of positive investment performance for our clients and recorded net inflows of $13.7 billion into both alternative and long-only strategies,” he said.

“Core earnings per share increased by 139% from a solid outcome in 2020, driven by significant management fee growth, material performance fees, and the operating leverage in our business facilitated by our technology capabilities.”

Shareholders are in line for a rise in payouts with the board recommending a final dividend of 8.4¢ per share for the year, resulting in a total dividend of 14¢ per share for the year. 

The rise in payouts comes on top of a $350m share buyback programme announced last year. 

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.