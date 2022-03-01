Man Group profits surge as assets under management hit $148.6bn￼

Asset management firm Man Group reported a surge in profits today as its total assets under management (AUM) soared to a new high of $148.6bn.

The London-headquartered firm reported a bumper investment performance of $12.5bn, while AUM rose from $123.6 in 2020 to $148.6bn.

The uptick in AUM saw the firm’s profits surge to $590m, up from $179m last year.

Man Group boss Luke Ellis hailed 2021 an “exceptionally strong period of growth”.

“We ended the year with record assets under management, having delivered $12.5 billion of positive investment performance for our clients and recorded net inflows of $13.7 billion into both alternative and long-only strategies,” he said.

“Core earnings per share increased by 139% from a solid outcome in 2020, driven by significant management fee growth, material performance fees, and the operating leverage in our business facilitated by our technology capabilities.”

Shareholders are in line for a rise in payouts with the board recommending a final dividend of 8.4¢ per share for the year, resulting in a total dividend of 14¢ per share for the year.

The rise in payouts comes on top of a $350m share buyback programme announced last year.