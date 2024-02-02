Man dies after falling from London’s Tate Modern gallery

Tate Modern (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

A man has died after falling from the Tate Modern gallery in London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Emergency services were called to the gallery, in Bankside, at about 10.45am on Friday.

The force said the man, who has yet to be identified, died at the scene.

His death is not currently being treated as suspicious.

A cordon remained in place at the scene on Friday afternoon.

The gallery, which is one of the most visited art museums in the world, told visitors on X it would remain closed for the rest of the day due to the incident.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called at 10:45hrs to reports of a man fallen from the Tate Modern on Bankside, SE1.

“Officers, London’s Air Ambulance and London Ambulance Service attended. Despite the efforts of medics at the scene the man sadly died at the scene.

“Enquiries are under way to identify the man and notify next of kin.

“A scene and cordons remain in place.

“The death is currently being treated as unexpected but is not thought to be suspicious.”