If you’re thinking about relocating, are a frequent traveller or have a second home that’s often vacant, short-term rentals could provide a new source of income and possibly help you to take advantage of the increased freedom to work from anywhere.

Under The Doormat has welcomed more than 12,000 guests since 2014 and fully manages more than 300 homes. The company provides homeowners with the comfort of knowing their home is occupied through short and mid lets of anywhere from three nights to six months. The dedicated homeowner team looks after you and your home through every step, in line with Under The Doormat’s Peace of Mind Pledge. The company offers market-leading insurance, guest vetting and personal check-ins for every stay, as well as a professional cleaning service, which is covered by its 10-Point Hygiene Promise.

Sign up your home and get a complimentary chocolate hamper. Get in touch today by contacting myhome@underthedoormat.com via email.

Visit Under The Doormat to find out more.