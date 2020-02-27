Major NMC Health shareholder denies wrongdoing after share suspension

A major shareholder and former deputy chairman of NMC Health has hit back after the embattled hospital operator said it had uncovered secret guarantees benefitting one of his companies.



NMC, which launched an investigation into its finances in December after being subject to a short attack, yesterday announced that it had its fired chief executive after discovering supply chain financing facilities entered into the company without the knowledge of its board.



NMC said these entities were controlled by its founder, BR Shetty, and former deputy chair Khalifa Butti Omair Yousif Ahmed Al Muhairi.



But Butti today issued a statement denying any wrongdoing and accusing NMC of shutting him out of the investigation.



“Any suggestion that I have been involved in wrongdoing is categorically rejected,” he said.



Butti said he had been “surprised and greatly disappointed” by NMC’s statement to the stock exchange yesterday announcing the discovery of the facilities, and accused the company of denying him “a reasonable opportunity to engage with and assist the investigation”.



“I am immediately investigating the allegation of improper or improperly disclosed supply chain arrangements involving NMC,” he added.



“I invite the company to make all of the necessary information available to me without delay to assist that process.”



Earlier today, NMC shares suspended trading on the London Stock Exchange after the City watchdog granted the company’s request for a temporary suspension.



Shares in the FTSE 100 healthcare provider have lost almost two thirds of their value since December, when US short-seller Muddy Waters first questioned its finances.



NMC Health has been contacted for comment.

