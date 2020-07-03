The roof of a grain store at Tilbury Port in Essex was partially destroyed in an explosion earlier today.

A spokesperson for the port said a “major incident” occurred this morning.

The fire service said the incident happened at around 9.55am. Crews from the East of England Ambulance Service attended the incident, with one person treated for smoke inhalation.

“One patient was transported by land to Basildon and Thurrock Hospital with smoke inhalation,” a spokesman said.

“We remain on the scene as medical back-up for the fire service.”

Tony Coughlin, who lives close to the port, told the BBC he had witnessed the incident.

“I saw it explode, it was just horrendous. It sounded like a bomb going off and I saw the flames shoot up into the air,” he said.

“About six of the silos exploded – the tops are all gone.”

A Port of Tilbury spokeswoman said: “We confirm that there has been a major incident at the grain terminal within The Port of Tilbury.

“There have been no injuries reported and the emergency services are in attendance.”

Forth Ports, which manages the Port of Tilbury, said that no one had been injured in the explosion and that the port had reopened by 12.45pm.

The cause of the explosion is unknown.