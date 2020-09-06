'Major incident' declared as multiple people stabbed in Birmingham

Multiple people were stabbed in Birmingham last night in what has been described as a “major incident” by local police.

West Midlands Police were called to a first stabbing at 12.30am, before a series of others were also reported.

West Midlands mayor Andy Street said the incidents “look to be related”, however police would not confirm how many people have been injured.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab told the BBC today that there was no evidence of the attack being terror-related.

In a statement released this morning, West Midlands Police said: “We are aware of a number of injured people, but at the moment we are not in a position to say how many or how serious. However, all emergency services are working together at the scene, and making sure that those who are injured receive medical care.

“Work is still going on to establish what has happened, and could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything.

“At this early stage it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident.”

West Midlands Police commissioner David Jamieson added: “We would urge people to remain calm, but vigilant, and to stay away from the area.”

Club promoter, and witness at the scene, Cara Curran told the BBC that a massive fight erupted outside a night club, before the first stabbing.

“I found multiple people having fist fights… people from inside pubs and clubs came out and started to see what was going on.

“There were females, males, old people, young people, such a mix of people, it didn’t seem real at the time.

“The amount of things that I’ve heard have happened tonight in the space of three hours, with the stabbings that have happened, the car crashes and multiple other things, it’s such a huge shock to me.”