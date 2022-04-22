Major firms should be ready for wave of Russian cyberattacks, global spy alliance says

UK companies should protect themselves against cyberattacks and be wary of hackers exploiting software used to work from home, one the world’s major intelligence alliances has warned.

The Five Eyes alliance of spy agencies from the UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, has said the Russian government is planning to launch a series of cyberattacks against countries that have provided support to Ukraine.

The alliance noted that a number of Russian hacker groups have already pledged their support for the Kremlin, and that they are now planning to launch cyberattacks against the West in retaliation towards their support for Ukraine.

In a report, the Five Eyes alliance urged those in charge of critical infrastructure to boost their cybersecurity and harden their defenses, as it called on large organisations to fix any vulnerabilities, enforce multi-factor authentication (MFA), and limit use of remote desktop access used by those working from home.

The spy alliance also said major organisations should train their staff to prevent them from being tricked into falling for phishing scams.