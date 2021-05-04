Online retailer Made.com has announced it will more than double its London warehouse space to meet consumer demand for furniture and homewares.

The 350,000 sq ft distribution centre at London Gateway Logistics Park in Tilbury is part of Made’s growth plans and will create up to 100 new jobs.

The development, which will be completed in two stages with the first finished this summer and the second operational by April next year, will take Made’s warehouse space at the site to 570,000 sq ft.

Made said it is expanding in order to cater to continued growth in customer demand for its furniture and homewares products, which has boomed during the pandemic.

Nicola Thompson, chief operating officer at Made, said: “We are thrilled to expand our warehousing operations at London Gateway as we respond to continued growth in customer demand for our exclusive designs.

“Combined with our innovative ‘just in time’ supply chain model, this expansion of our warehousing facility in Tilbury is an exciting step towards achieving our long-term strategy to grow the business sustainably, as we continue to invest in operational efficiency and become the design destination for digital natives.”