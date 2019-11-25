LVMH strikes $16.2bn deal for jeweller Tiffany

Luxury goods giant LVMH has struck a deal to buy high-end jeweller Tiffancy in a $16.2bn deal.

The $135 (£105) per share deal will see the jeweller join top name brands such as Givenchy and Christian Dior under LVMH’s umbrella.

The merger is one of the largest in retail history, and LVMH chief executive Bernard Arnault’s biggest deal of his career.

The $135 per share price is a substantial hike on LVMH’s initial offer of $120 when it made an unsolicited approach in late October.

The New York jeweller, which employs 14,000 people across 300 stores around the world, has seen its sales struggle in recent years and has found it difficult to lure in millennials.

LVMH, by contrast, has performed well by getting big influencers such as Kylie Jenner to back its brands.

The acquisition of Tiffany will boost its profile in the jewellery market, with the brand sitting alongside Bulgari and watchmaker Tag Heuer.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to welcome Tiffany, a company with an unparalleled heritage and unique position in the global jewelry world, to the LVMH family,” Arnault said in a statement.



“We have an immense respect and admiration for Tiffany and intend to develop this jewel with the same dedication and commitment that we have applied to each and every one of our Maisons. We will be proud to have Tiffany sit alongside our iconic brands and look forward to ensuring that Tiffany continues to thrive for centuries to come.”



Tiffany’s chairman of the board, Roger Farah, called the $135 per share deal a “compelling” offer, adding that the board is confident that LVMH will invest in the brand’s future.



“This transaction, which occurs at a time of internal transformation for our legendary brand, will provide further support, resources and momentum for those priorities as we evolve towards becoming the next generation luxury jewellerm” Tiffany CEO Alessandro Bogliolo added.



“As part of the LVMH group, Tiffany will reach new heights, capitalising on its remarkable internal expertise, unparalleled craftsmanship and strong cultural values.”

Citi and JP Morgan are acting as financial advisers to LVMH, with Skadden, Arps Slate, Meagher and Flom serving as legal counsel.



Goldman Sachs and Centerview Partners are financial advisers to Tiffany, with Sullivan & Cromwell providing legal counsel.

