Loungers expands takeaway service as restaurant chain gears up for July reopening

Cosy Club owner Loungers will expand its takeaway service next week as the cafe and restaurant chain gears up to reopen in July.

The company, which also owns the Lounge chain, has opened 17 sites for takeaway and will open a further 10 Lounge sites over the next week.

Loungers said it could open more venues in the coming weeks following the “big success” of the takeaway model.

“It won’t move the dial financially on a standalone basis but could potentially provide a further revenue stream when reopened, as well as providing a service to anyone who is less comfortable eating out,” the company said in a statement this morning.

It added: “We have chosen not to go down the delivery route, and still don’t think it appropriate for our concepts which have customer and community engagement at the very heart of them but operating an order and collect model suits Loungers’ personality.”

Loungers is preparing to reopen its venues to the public in July after they were forced to close in March.

The company said it will trial “order-at-table technology”, smaller menu sizes and only accepting card payments.

Loungers expects to trade profitably with social distancing measures in place, with most sites able to accommodate two metre distancing.

However, some of its smaller sites could remain closed for longer if the government does not reduce the social distancing guidelines from one metre to two metres, it said.