Lotus has built an electric bicycle – with added lightness

Lotus has launched an electric bicycle, featuring the lightest e-bike motor on the market to keep weight down. Called the Type 136, the new e-bike draws upon three decades of Lotus experience in the world of cycling.

The British company’s first foray onto two wheels was the Type 108, developed by Lotus Engineering for use at the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona. The radical Type 108 helped Chris Boardman to win a gold medal in the 4,000m pursuit, and also set a new world record.

Technology from space travel

For the Type 136, Lotus has used a lightweight carbon fibre frame and bespoke components, all made in Italy. With V-shaped handlebars and vaulted chain stays created by Lotus chief aerodynamicist Richard Hill, the Type 136 should cut through the air easily.

In true Lotus fashion, the Type 136 tips the scales at a lightweight 9.8kg, aided by an HPS e-bike system that adds just 1.2kg. The electric motor itself contributes a scant 300g, and is similar to the device used for the Mars Lander project.

Cleverly, the battery pack is disguised as a water bottle and can be removed from the frame at the push of a button to aid charging. Fully topped up, it can supplement pedal power for up to three hours.

A new electric Lotus

Lotus has launched the Type 136 with a limited-production First Edition, which features ‘an iconic motorsport livery’ in black and gold. A total of 136 First Editions will be made, each individually numbered and priced at £20,000. Potential buyers can register their interest now. The standard Type 136 goes on sale in early 2024, costing from £16,999.

Feng Qingfeng, CEO of the Lotus Group, commented: “I am proud to launch the Type 136 as the next chapter in our high-performance journey. For the past 75 years, Lotus has been relentlessly pushing the boundaries of innovation on the road and track. Type 136 shows that we continue to do so. Launching alongside the Eletre, Emeya and Evija, it will further expand global perceptions of what to expect from Lotus.”

John Redfern writes for Motoring Research