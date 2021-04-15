With many businesses re-evaluating their ways of working and their property requirements

post Covid, there is a real ripple effect being felt in small suburban towns.

Start up rates are rocketing, home workers are accessing local services, spending priorities and consumer behaviour has changed; the impacts are only just beginning to emerge and businesses will almost certainly continue to adapt for several years to come. Covid 19 has imposed a

decade of change in just 12 months.



Even after all the current lockdown restrictions are relaxed, it is highly unlikely that we will

all slip back into commuting 5 days per week. The Great British public has embraced flexible

and home working faster than anyone could have predicted.



Epsom in Surrey is seeing a surge of enquiries from businesses in multiple sectors looking

for opportunities that are arising post Covid. With a very low retail vacancy rate, an affluent

demographic, a large university campus and the top ranking place in Surrey for social

mobility, Epsom is fast becoming a target destination for forward thinking businesses.



Camile Thai Kitchen is one business that will be opening in Epsom this year. Camile Thai

Kitchen has always been experimental in its use of technology, and they’re working out the

best way of semi-automating their kitchen. In 2020, they broke new ground by becoming an

early adopter of delivery by drone in the west of Ireland where legislation allowed it. They

are a company breaking ground by utilising robotics in food production processes, after

much deliberation, they chose Epsom as a town to expand into.



Jonathan Dockrell, General Manager at Camile Thai Kitchen said in a recent press interview:

“On a busy Saturday night, we might have five chefs and a wok station. The work they’re

doing, some of them, is extremely repetitive – that lends itself to robotics. We’re adding to

the customer service side and taking away from the very repetitive side.”



When thinking about office locations, the ‘doughnut’ shape around central London is a key

focus for many businesses looking for destinations to expand or invest into. Surrey, with its

knowledge economy, suberb connectivity and ambitious business community is an obvious

place.



Another important factor for businesses is that Epsom is a heritage town on London’s

doorstep, so close in fact, that London is clearly visible from Epsom Downs. One of the UK’s

first spa towns, Epsom is also on the border of the Surrey Hills, it offers the best of both

worlds. With unrivalled road, rail and air links, competitive rents and thriving business

community, it ticks multiple boxes for businesses looking for a strategically located base.

Epsom is regularly voted into the Top 10 places to live in the UK. Outstanding education

establishments, arts and cultural facilities, green spaces and significant investment in public

arts all contribute to a superb quality of life. Epsom truly does have it all covered.

From small incubator spaces in repurposed, character, heritage buildings to brand new,

state of the art HQ buildings, businesses are finding Epsom a welcoming, enabling and

supportive place in which to do business. There are a number of useful contacts that can

assist you in your search for the perfect workplace solution.

Find them and find out more about doing business in Epsom by visiting www.epsombusiness.co.uk