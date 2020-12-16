London's most famous plumber Charlie Mullins: 'I’d take another pandemic over Brexit every time'

Reflecting on the year that was, the coronavirus pandemic caused havoc in 2020 and helped to put this year down in the history books for the wrong reasons, London’s most famous plumber, Pimlico Plumbers’ founder and CEO Charlie Mullins, tells City A.M. this morning.

“Having said that, I would relive this current crisis rather than endure the lasting damage that we are about to inflict on ourselves with Brexit.”

Without a doubt, the Covid-19 pandemic has massively impacted the UK’s economy and taken thousands of lives.

“But no one asked for Covid or thought it was a good idea, it just happened,” Mullins observes, adding that “the same cannot be said for Brexit and I think the outrageous handling of the UK’s departure from the EU is what will finally give Boris the boot out of Number 10, rather than his mismanagement of the pandemic.”

“We have vaccines being rolled out left, right and centre to help with the pandemic, but we don’t have anything to save us from Brexit. Certainly not our former European partners who will be too busy rescuing their own economies to help us Brits once we leave in January,” Mullins said.

Read more: Brexit: UK signs continuity trade deal with Mexico

Since the UK voted to leave the EU the Summer of 2016, Mullins said Londoners had “empty promises blasted at us,” singling out promises with regards to the NHS and lucrative new markets around the world to an “easy, oven-ready” trade deal with the EU.

“The latter proving to be the biggest lie of them all, with the EU making a point to do whatever it takes to get the most advantageous treaty for its members, or indeed no treaty at all,” Mullins noted.

“As radical as I may sound, the idea of living through the catastrophic consequences of a ‘no deal’, especially after such a difficult year, might be one disaster too many for the UK,” he concluded.

Read more: London moves into Tier 3: what does this mean for travel?