London’s most expensive flat goes on sale for £175m

London might have a new house to top its super-prime rankings: a luxury flat at One Hyde Park is reportedly on sale for £175mn.

According to TimeOut, the five-bedroom flat on the tenth and eleventh floors comes equipped with a cocktail bar, pool table, home cinema, and private spa, as well as a wine cellar, glass fireplaces, and a Japanese-style kitchen with ‘black forest granite’ worktops.

Previous buyers in the building have included Kylie Minogue, Tom Cruise and Ukraine’s richest man, Rinat Akhmetov.

The apartments at One Hyde Park were built for £1bn during the 2008 financial crisis by the Candy brothers. At the time, the building was the most expensive development in the country.

One Hyde Park includes a 22-metre swimming pool, golf simulator, and exclusive access to the Mandarin Hotel next door via an underground tunnel, through which residents are able to get food delivered.

If bought at its asking price, this flat would be the most expensive penthouse sold in the UK.

For comparison, the average price of a home in the UK last year was £350,396.

The most expensive house reported sold in the UK was, incidentally, also in london. 42 Old Church Street fetched £72.3mn in March last year, according to Land Registry data.

The true most-expensive house is likely to be far higher than this, with reports of houses in London going for £100mn and above. The world of luxury property can be murky, with many homes purchased via offshore companies to retain anonymity and – maybe – tax benefits.

It’s a popular time to buy luxury property in London: In 2023, sales of super-luxury new-build London apartments rose by 137 per cent to an average of £4,306 per square foot, according to Beauchamp Estates.

Purchases at One Hyde Park are traditionally handled by Knight Frank and Savills, although neither company responded to City A.M.’s request for comment.