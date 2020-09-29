London's best new restaurant openings, from London Fields to Notting Hill

There’s no doubt it’s a challenging time for London’s hospitality industry, with ever more draconian and sudden regulations forcing bar owners and restaurateurs to think on their feet.

But that hasn’t stopped a host of new eateries opening across the capital in recent weeks – and here’s three of the best.

Rondo

When the brains behind the Quality Chop House, Clipstone and Portland and the former Head Chef of St. John team up, it’s going to be worth a visit. Will Lander and Chris Gillard have taken up the restaurant space on the ground floor of the Hoxton Hotel in Holborn, and early reports are very promising indeed.

The restaurant promises hearty British fare, with dishes including a delectable sounding venison haunch alongside a wild rabbit and bacon pie for two.

A new feature “wine wall” features some of Europe’s most exciting winemakers, too. It sounds to us like a wonderful re-use of a space that could sometimes feel a little soulless in past.

Rondo, Holborn

Sister Jane x Cha Cha

Stay with us here… Nestled in Notting Hill, this is a partnership between clothing line Sister Jane and Alexandre Santamaria – the founder of Aware Hospitality, former Global Brand Director for Hakkasan and the brains behind a host of high-end worldwide restaurants.

The ground floor restaurant is an homage to exquisite design and food, with all-day fayre for brunch and lunch transitioning into an innovative dinner menu featuring everything from robata lobster with coriander hollandaise to a beef fillet tartare. The cocktail menu is nothing to be sniffed at, either.

Sister Jane x Cha Cha, Notting Hill

Behind

Benyon’s seafood inspired menu is coming to east London

Chef Andy Benyon will be opening his first solo venture, in London Fields, in October.

Benyon has spent the past decade working in starred kitchens across the UK, most recently as development chef for Jason Atherton’s portfolio, so it stands to reason this will be quite the hit in the very near future.

Designed exclusively by Salix, the entirety of the restaurant will be a counter encircling the kitchen – a chef’s table on steroids, with a close-up view of the 8-course, fish-focussed tasting menu.

We’re told typical dishes will include Cornish blue lobster with an English muffin and yuzu, and smokehouse chowder with a Copper Marin yolk. Chefs will talk guests through their evening, with an adjacent wine bar allowing you a pre-dinner aperitif. Book us in, please.

Behind Restaurant, London Fields

LIV

Not strictly a ‘new’ opening, but Belgravia’s popular Liv has reopened with a new menu and chef director after the extended Covid-19 hiatus.

Mark Jarvis, renowned for opening the acclaimed Anglo, has taken over the kitchen along with head chef Joe Laker – also of Anglo and before then St. Leonard’s – to deliver a menu of seasonal modern dishes with the occasional eclectic pairing.

LIV is high-end food in a casual, neighbourhood restaurant setting

Open for lunch and dinner, diners can expect Australian truffle risotto and burrata gazpacho to start, with mains including lamb and anchovy butter with braised summer squash as well as wild turbot, potato and fennel gratin.

LIV, Belgravia