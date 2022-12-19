London Stock Exchange group strikes deal to buy Acadia

The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) announced it had snapped up risk management firm Acadia today as it looks to boost the growth of its post-trade offering.

LSEG, the parent company of the London bourse, has been on an acquisition push in recent years to grow its capabilities in both the public and private markets. Bosses at LSEG said the deal to buy Acadia would “enhance and grow our multi-asset post-trade offering” in uncleared derivatives.

“Our customers are looking for more ways to optimise their financial resources, and Acadia’s services enable significant efficiencies in risk management, margining and collateral,” he said.

“I look forward to working with Chris and the team at Acadia to continue to innovate and drive efficiencies across the derivatives landscape.”

LSEG has held a minority stake in Acadia since 2018. The firm provides risk management, margining and collateral services to global financial firms and enables over $1tn in collateral exchanges daily.

The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed but Acadia boss Chris Walsh said it was a “significant milestone for our business”.

“They (LSEG) have a strong track record serving the derivatives marketplace and combining this with Acadia’s expertise in risk mitigation, margining and collateral will result in exciting opportunities for our clients to optimise their post-trade operations more efficiently,” he said in a statement.

The transaction is now subject to regulatory approval.