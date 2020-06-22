London Stock Exchange boss appointed as new FCA chief

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has today appointed Nikhil Rathi, the current chief executive of the London Stock Exchange, as the permanent boss of the Financial Conduct Authority.

Rathi will replace Christopher Woolard, who was serving as the FCA’s interim chief executive following former boss Andrew Bailey’s move to become governor of the Bank of England.

The FCA said Rathi will take up his new post in the autumn. He will be paid an annual salary of £455,000, and be required to have given up any interests in the London Stock Exchange by the time he joins.

Prior to joining the Exchange in 2014, Rathi was formerly a director at the Treasury managing the UK’s EU and international financial services interests.

FCA chair Charles Randell said: “Nikhil has been closely involved in guiding the FCA’s development… and brings both private sector management skills and experience of domestic and international regulatory policymaking.

“I would also like to thank Christopher Woolard for steering the FCA through its initial response to Covid-19 with great energy and skill. He has been an exemplary leader in this very difficult period.”

Rathi said he intends to make the FCA a “more diverse organisation” under his leadership, with focus on measures for vulnerable consumers, technological innovation and climate change.

Sunak said in a statement: “Nikhil is the outstanding candidate for the position of chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority, and I am delighted that he has agreed to take up the role.

“We have conducted a thorough, worldwide search for this crucial appointment and, through his wide-ranging experiences across financial services, I am confident that Nikhil will bring the ambitious vision and leadership this organisation demands.”