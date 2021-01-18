London staff the worst in UK for working longer during Covid-19 era, as pandemic pushes Brits to burnout

The working-from-home era has London employees more likely to have their work day drag well into the evening than staff based in other parts of the UK.

More than half of London staff (51 per cent) admitted working beyond their usual hours, compared to 40 per cent of all those survey across the UK.

45 per cent of employees said they were worried their managers thought they weren’t working hard enough at home.

And in another sign that the reduced commuting times and ditching of suits for trackpants isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, four in five workers in Britain felt close to burning out in 2020.

Read more: Salaries for those who kept their jobs through pandemic rose in 2020, says Reed

The data showed those most likely to feel exhausted by their job role during the pandemic were at opposite ends of the company: entry-level graduates or director level executives.

The survey of around 1,500 UK employees, commissioned by the app Spill, also found 34 per cent of workers considered therapy for the first time in 2020.

Hundreds of thousands of job roles were made redundant in 2020, despite billions of pounds being pumped into the Government’s furlough scheme of wage subsidies.

Read more: Unemployment rate rises less than expected but redundancies hit record high

Working parents also had to supervise learning when schools remained shut.

Spill founder Calvin Benton said of the findings: “ The shift to remote working alone presents a number of challenges, not to mention the uncertainty and job insecurity caused by a deepening recession.

“But although the pandemic has been a catalyst for workplace mental health issues, employees have for a long time needed more effective psychological support to stay engaged and happy at work”.