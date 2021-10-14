London markets shake off Fed tightening concerns

London markets shook off fears that the Bank of England could follow the US Federal Reserve and begin tightening monetary policy next month this morning.

The capital’s premier FTSE 100 index climbed 0.69 per cent to 7,191.41 points during the opening session today.

Minutes published yesterday breaking down the details of the Fed’s September meeting showed the central bank may start curbing its bond buying programme as early as next month.

The details indicated the Fed would reduce its purchases of government debt and mortgage back-securities by $10bn and $5bn respectively.

This poses a headwind for equity markets as they benefit from loose monetary policy. With the Bank of England becoming much more hawkish in recent weeks, the possibility the world’s leading central banks will rein in stimulus soon is strengthening.

Rising commodity prices boost industrial stocks, helping to lift London markets this morning.

Miners were the big winners, with Anglo American, Antofagasta, Glencore and Rio Tinto dominating the top end of the risers column.

Oil megacaps also boosted the blue-chip index.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: “Stronger energy prices provide a tailwind to the FTSE 100 because Shell and BP are such big constituents of the index and their shares tend to do well when oil and gas prices rise.”

“The reason why the currency movement hasn’t weighed on the FTSE today is down to the strength in the broader natural resources sector. Stocks like Anglo American, Antofagasta and Rio Tinto are rising because metal prices are moving ahead, most importantly copper.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 followed its senior colleague, rising 0.75 per cent to 22,805.15 points, led by cybersecurity firm Darktrace.