London haunt The Groucho Club will open in West Yorkshire

The Groucho Club

The Groucho Club – a popular London haunt frequented by the likes of Lily Allen and Noel Gallagher – is rumoured to be opening its first site outside of London in the West Yorkshire countryside.

The venue, which will open at the Grade II Bretton Hall, will also have 40 bedrooms and be open to non-members, according to a report in the Financial Times.

Ewan Venters, chief executive of Groucho owners Artfarm, described the move as “possibly the most exciting venture” in the company’s history.

He said: “We have done pop-ups at literary and music festivals in the past, but this will be the first time we have set up a permanent home outside of London’s Soho.

“Groucho Bretton will have a life of its own, separate from the original Groucho, but equally with a uniquely eclectic style and personality rooted in both people and place.”

Groucho was acquired by Artfarm for £40m over two years ago.

It charges members a £1,500 annual fee plus a £550 joining fee and also offers discounted rates for younger members.

It has not been confirmed how much members of the Yorkshire branch will be charged.

According to figures seen by the outlet it generated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of £1m in 2022 on revenues of £7.9mn.

It comes as the firm is steaming ahead with expansion plans also opening a site in New York.

Around five thousand people have memberships across the globe.

City A.M. has contacted Groucho Club representatives for a comment.