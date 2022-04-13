London developer Argyll pumps £27m into wooing workers with new office amenities

The office is not dead, London developer Argyll has signalled with a new £27m refurbishment investment across eight buildings.

The buildings, which collectively cover more than 275,000 square feet of central London, are dotted across St James’ Square, Cornhill and Mayfair.

Argyll, working with architect and interior designer Damion Burrows, are splashing the offices with a ‘boutique residential feel’, in a bid to persuade staff to ditch their work-from-home luxuries for the office.

Libraries, break-out kitchens, lounges for entertaining guests and shower facilities are some of the new amenities being introduced to woo employees.

84 Brook Street, lounge kitchen (Credit: Argyll)

“The project is about celebrating the unique history of our properties whilst adding state-of-the-art technology and modern furnishings,” Argyll CEO John Drover said. “Post-pandemic, it’s great to see the business once again adapting to support customer needs and the changing world of work.”

In terms of fresh office tech – Argyll will be installing green screen equipped video booths for virtual meetings and an app which lets staff access the building via their smart phone.

Burrows explained that clients are “now more than ever” demanding the best from office experiences post-pandemic.

“The new design standard combines heritage and elegance with modern comfort and I’m delighted that we will be creating something truly special for Argyll’s clients,” he added.