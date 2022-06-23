‘Boring’ breakthrough: Tunnel-making machine completes 6.7km journey under south London

The first of five drives by four tunnel boring machines in London was completed yesterday, travelling 6.7km underneath the capital.

A team of ‘boring’ National Grid workers marked the completion of its journey across south London, with the breakthrough in Eltham.

The London Power Tunnels project started in July last year reaching depths of 50m underground, and completed the breakthrough on 21 June.

It marks a key moment in the £1bn project to rewire the capital and prepare for the future’s greater electricity demands, while also helping the energy sector to reach its net-zero targets.

After the breakthrough at Eltham, the team posed in front of the 140-tonne TBM, named ‘Christine’ , while three other machines, “Edith”, “Grace”, and “Caroline”, continue work deep underground across south London.

“The completion of Christine’s journey from Hurst to Eltham represents a significant milestone for all of us working on London Power Tunnels today. After close to a year of tunnelling, it is exciting to see the first connection between sites”, said Gareth Burden, Project Director, London Power Tunnels, National Grid.

“The team has worked so hard to make this happen, in the face of tough ground conditions.Thanks to HMJV, our engineers, fitters, miners and all else involved. A special thanks also goes to the JGL gangs who put in some hard yards down in the tunnel. It’s great to take a moment to celebrate with them all today and see so many flags and kits proudly on display.”