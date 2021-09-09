Lloyd's of London reports £1.4bn profit in first half of 2021

Lloyd’s of London returned to profit in the first half of 2021, with the help of a stronger underwriting performance, the insurer announced this morning.

The commercial insurance market’s results indicate its recovery after it incurred significant losses during the pandemic last year. In the same period a year ago Lloyd’s suffered a total loss of £400m across its syndicate members.

In the first half of 2021 though premium rates rose 9.9 per cent, Lloyd’s said in the announcement today.

The city insurance market said it was paying £9.4bn worth of claims, including those of customers affected by the pandemic, and that 80 per cent of covid-related claims notified to date have been paid.

“Lloyd’s has successfully repositioned the market for sustainable, profitable growth,” CEO John Neal said.

“We are making great strides on all our strategic priorities which focus on improving the culture in the market, the Future at Lloyd’s digital transformation, and sustainability, climate and inclusion.”