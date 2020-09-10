Lloyd's of London falls to £400m loss due to coronavirus claims

Lloyd’s of London fell to a £400m loss in the first half of 2020 after the insurance market paid out £2.4bn in coronavirus-related claims.

In total, Lloyd’s confirmed that it would pay out up to £5bn in gross claims related to the pandemic.

The figures

The body recorded a £400m loss, down from a profit of £2.3bn in the same period last year, largely due to losses caused by the pandemic.

Excluding COVID-19 losses, the market delivered an underwriting profit of £1bn, which it said showed a “significant improvement” in Lloyd’s underlying performance.

It was recorded gross written premiums of £20bn, up a small amount from £19.7bn the year before.

Lloyd’s said that its combined ratio, a key metric of performance for insurance firms, stood at 110.4 per cent.

Excluding Covid-19 claims, the market’s combined ratio has shown substantial improvement at 91.7 per cent, down from 98.8 per cent in 2019.

If a firm’s combined ratio is over 100 per cent, it means it had more losses plus expenses than earned premiums and lost money on its operations.

In the first six months of the year, the market’s net resources increased by 7.2 per cent to £32.8bn, showing the strength of Lloyd’s balance sheet with a central solvency ratio of 250 per cent.

What Lloyd’s of London said

John Neal, Lloyd’s chief executive, said: “The first half of 2020 has been an exceptionally challenging period for our people, our customers, and for economies around the world.

“The pandemic has inflicted catastrophic societal and economic damage calling for unparalleled measures to stifle the spread of the virus, and to get businesses and economies back on their feet.

“Our half year results demonstrate that our robust approach to performance management and remediation has begun to take effect, evidenced by a significant turnaround in the underlying performance metrics, which give the truest indication of our market’s profitability.”