Liz Truss ‘appalled by serious allegations’ after British Virgin Islands premier held in drug-smuggling sting

Andrew Alturo Fahie

The head of the British Virgin Islands, a British overseas territory, has been arrested in a sting operation accused of smuggling cocaine in to the United States.

Andrew Alturo Fahie, was held as he boarded a plane in Miami, seized up by undercover agents posing as traffickers.

The official was with the head of the ports authority from the territory, who was also arrested, and another individual which the Times reports is his son.

They were arrested as they tried to reportedly load more than $700,000 in cash onto the plane, which was going back to the Islands.

This comes after the UK launched a commission of inquiry into the governance of the islands, which uncovered claims of corruption and cronyism.

Foreign secretary Liz Truss confirmed his arrest for claims of drug trafficking and money laundering and said she was “appalled by these serious allegations”.

“This arrest demonstrates the importance of the recently concluded commission,” Truss said.

“I have spoken to the governor of the BVI and he will be holding an emergency meeting of the territory’s cabinet later today. He will set out next steps tomorrow, including urgent publication of the inquiry’s report.”