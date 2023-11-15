Listed law firm Knights ‘delighted’ to appoint former chairman of LADbible

Listed law firm Knights appoints new chair

Knights has appointed Dave Wilson as non-executive chair of the board, replacing the company’s long-serving chair.

Bal Johal has stepped down after serving as chair of Knights since 2012.

Today, the company announced the appointment of Wilson, who is currently the deputy CEO at AIM-listed GB Group. He is noted to have helped the company through its IPO in 2021.

He has also been a chairman of LADbible Group since 2021. His other senior positions include roles as chief financial officer at EXi Group (2002-2004) and Codemasters (2004-2006), and chief operating officer for a division of Fujitsu (2001-2002).

He will also become a member of Knights’ remuneration committee.

CEO David Beech said: “We are delighted to welcome Dave to Knights. He brings to our board a wealth of experience in scaling businesses organically and through acquisitions gained over a long and successful career across a number of listed and private companies.”

“I would also like to personally thank Bal Johal for his immense contribution to the business over the past 11 years, during which time the group has seen significant growth,” he added.

Earlier this year, Knights acquired commercial law firm Meade King for £2.1m as the London-listed law. In May, the firm entered Carlisle and Lancaster after it acquired an independent law firm, Baines Wilson.

Knights has a very small rise in its share price today from 84p per share yesterday, to 84.77p per share today.