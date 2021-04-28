LinkedIn: Barclays, Tesco and NatWest ranked top three UK workplaces

Barclays has been crowned the best company to work for, followed by Tesco and NatWest, according to LinkedIn’s list of the 25 top workplaces in the UK.

The list ranks workplaces on their capacity to build and sustain a long-term career and have been compiled based on actions taken by the platform’s 30m UK members between January and December 2020.

“With millions of people in the UK out of work, the Top Companies list provides a helpful resource of companies that offer skills development and stability, giving our members that added confidence when taking that first step towards their next opportunity,” news editor at LinkedIn, Siobhan Morrin, said.

Read more: Exclusive: Remote working is just as effective, but it can hurt pay and promotion, HR execs warn

Barclays, which offers a mentoring programme and training modules to employees, has taken the top spot on the list.

Meanwhile, Tesco, which provides a range of skills-based resources to help employees grow in digital confidence has bagged second place. And NatWest, coming in at number three, boasts various skills development offering for its workers.

Financial services, technology, supermarket and online retail sectors have dominated the ranks this year, as they were able to quickly match evolving consumer behaviours during the pandemic.

The retail sector has seen a major shift towards online shopping in recent months, which has boosted the likes of Tesco and Sainsbury’s up the ranks.

Read more: Government task force to examine hybrid working post-pandemic

Amazon and eBay also enjoyed a boost in consumer interest, as the growth of online retail has created a higher demand for jobs, like warehouse management, logistics and delivery.

LinkedIn’s top 25 companies to work for in the UK:

1. Barclays 2. Tesco 3. NatWest Group 4. BT 5. PwC UK 6. Deloitte 7. Sainsbury’s 8. EY 9. Upwork 10. BBC 11. Bloomberg LP 12. Amazon 13. American Express 14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. 15. Cisco 16. Wipro Limited 17. Alphabet 18. Accenture 19. Unilever 20. AstraZeneca 21. eBay 22. NFU Mutual 23. Stryker 24. Bristol Myers Squibb 25. G-Research

The list only considered companies that had over 500 employees and also excluded LinkedIn, parent company Microsoft and all other Microsoft-owned companies.

Read more: Law firm Irwin Mitchell tells staff to work when and where they like