Letters: Russia inaction on Boris’ watch

[Re: We mut not put ourselves into turmoil for a short-lived upper hand on Russia, March 14]

I completely agree with Eliot Wilson’s piece on Monday that we must not hurt ourselves in our bid to look like we have a handle on the situation in Ukraine.

The truth is we have forgone a serious policy on Russia for decades and have allowed Putin and his cronies to get away with egregious acts on British soil and internationally with the annexation of Crimea.

Yet now we stand up and slap sanctions on a country that has acted exactly as it has done in the past and consumers are expected to pay the price for our government’s inaction.

It’s symptomatic of the current Conservative Party to make people pay for their mistakes and wash their hands of it as if it was never their fault to begin with.

Boris Johnson looks on incredulously if anyone accuses him of inaction as if there is someone else to blame.

Going forward (as we must), we do need tough sanctions on Russia but they cannot come at our own domestic expense and it cannot mean sacrificing our own economic recovery.

William Cartwell