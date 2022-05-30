Letters: An ode to youth

Young people work hard to find creative solutions to the issues of our day, including climate change.

[Re: Vanguard doubles down on fossil fuel investment, May 26]

Following news that Vanguard will continue to invest in fossil fuels despite its commitment to hit net zero, the benefits of net zero investment on growth and opportunities for young people need to be emphasised.

Whilst the government has pledged that green investment will help tackle inequality and ease social mobility by stimulating growth for areas in need of investment, for this to happen, social mobility and net zero need marrying through a collaborative approach.

Net zero will bring a new field and sector of job opportunities for young people.

Read more Vanguard doubles down on fossil fuel investment

At Young Enterprise we have a programme giving young people the opportunity to create and sell their products to real customers, and we’ve seen a lot of enthusiasm for sustainable products and environmentally conscious business models.

Young people are due more credit than they are sometimes given for their scope of understanding the news agenda, and this includes topical issues such as net zero and climate change. But they need support and access to networks and community-based opportunities that will help them to make the change they want a reality.

My hope is that investment in our regions and the net zero agenda holds young people at its very core and that their talent, potential and skills in the area do not go unharnessed.

Sharon Davies