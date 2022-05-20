Letters: Musk’s bot-tled Twitter takeover

[Re: Musk says $44bn mega takeover of Twitter is ‘on hold’, May 14]

Musk, now unsure the $44bn Twitter takeover is worthy based on the number of bots plaguing the platform, has started the debate on how tech platforms can better verify digital identity. It’s not an issue that can ever be in the hands of a single person- it should start with government.

It is the Government’s job to implement identity-first security frameworks that secure and protect digital identities throughout their entire lifecycles. The team at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) must think about the specific technology required to secure all identities, implementing strong management processes for the nation’s cryptographic foundation. Although the recently promised Digital Identities Framework is a great first step, the UK is still behind.

Top priority for the DCMS should be to securely onboard all digital identities, humans, and machines. Validating human identities, as well as the related devices used for the interaction like mobile devices, OS, etc., will be critical. The software involved in securing digital identities, acting as the “connective tissue” must also be well-thought-out, seeking unassailable digital trust. This can only be achieved via strong cryptography, public key infrastructure (PKI), and digital certificates. The DCMS is best placed to drive these frameworks, the team should be cognisant of the risks to those digital identities’ privacy and security, ensuring strong protections are in place.

Nick France