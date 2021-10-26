Letters: making it through the winter

[Re: Budget 2021]

We still need to see strong support for the nation’s 6 million small businesses coming through in the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement.

There has been unprecedented support, yes, but withdrawing this now, all at once, would be a potentially damaging mistake. Firms face a tough combination of higher supply chain costs, higher energy costs, shortages in staff, stock and fuel, and rising finance costs too.

Small businesses are more optimistic now, but there are real fears in the run up to Christmas. We all need to pull together to support this core of the economy through the winter.

Of course, we recognise the tough position the Chancellor is in with public spending, but there are lots of levers still left to pull, to help small businesses out such as delaying the VAT rise for hospitality firms or delaying the rates return for high streets.

Michelle Ovens

[Re: Keep Calm and Carry On, 21st October]

Sajid Javid is putting far too much reliance on vaccinations. About half of all Covid cases over the age of 30 at present are in fully vaccinated citizens.

We cannot rely on just vaccination.

The economy is suffering from this prolonged spread of infection and death, as predicted. We need to greatly strengthen our protections to regain our health and economy. Reliance on the Government to do this is pointless. Reclaim the masks, hygiene and social distancing.

David Church