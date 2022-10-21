Letters: Dealing with the price of milk

Food prices have reached a record high

[Re: Food price hikes will become baked in if we can’t choose a fiscal policy and stick with it, yesterday]

Can our food prices really become more expensive? I’m not asking, technically if they can – that I’m sure they can do, but can we afford for them to go any higher without Britain becoming something of a third world country?

We can’t seriously be arguing so much about such ridiculous issues as eating tofu, when people might not be able to afford to eat tofu, let alone actual red meat. I think we clearly haven’t thought very hard about our food supply over recent years and that will likely become one of the issues of the future.

This year all we have talked about, ad infinitum, is our energy resilience and how we can get sources of energy closer to home. We should be thinking about the same for food. Right now, it is inflation pushing up the price of food but it could very rapidly become other climate-related factors which make buying milk more expensive.

Ruth Rowley