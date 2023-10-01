Let’s ditch the doom and gloom and shout about the reasons to be optimistic

It can be easy to be overly pessimistic sometimes and slip into doomsday narratives.

Extreme climate activists are one such group that have been accused of being overly apocalyptic and failing to ignore the huge areas of progress.

Renewable power capacity is growing at a record pace. Solar energy investments are expected to overtake oil for the first time ever this year, according to the International Energy Agency. China’s solar power capacity increased 34 percent in the first quarter of this year – a huge step for the world’s biggest polluter.

Impending doom and disaster is not the only outcome for this planet. Our efforts are having an impact, and there are reasons to be optimistic (as long as government’s stay the course). The same can be said for the narrative surrounding the City at the moment.

We shouldn’t avoid the facts. It’s true that IPOs are down. City chiefs wouldn’t be working so hard to implement changes to boost the City if there wasn’t a problem. But there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about where the capital is heading.

London overtaking San Fran on fintech and chasing down New York’s lead as a financial capital is one. London continues to be miles ahead of Europe on tech investment. We should remember that we always have been.

The UK’s economic growth has been revised up showing that we are no longer a post-pandemic laggard.

The boss of AustralianSuper, Australia’s largest pension fund, told the Sunday Times yesterday he wants to have 300 staff in London, up from 83, adding that the firm’s “long-run view of London and the UK is really positive.”

But the boss said he was shocked by the poor self esteem of Brits. “You’re too down on yourselves. Why is that?” he asked. Well, he’s right, we are.

It’s time we should stop being too down on the City, recognise the positive changes and reforms that are on the way and focus on the green shoots of positivity. Sure, it has been a bruising period, but there is every reason to believe that things are looking up. Let’s ditch the doom and gloom and shout about the reasons to be optimistic.