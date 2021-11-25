Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Let technology be your hardest working employee this christmas

As the festive season edges ever closer, the next few weeks have never been more important to the hospitality sector as it looks to maximise on the most business-critical Christmas ever. Ordamo, a leading digital order and pay technology provider, offers solutions to ease the impact of the sizeable challenges currently facing the industry.

What the hospitality sector is expecting this festive season

Despite the obstacles they’re facing, a study by Ordamo, champion of technology as facilitator of more efficient customer service, found that over a third (39.2 per cent) of hospitality professionals are optimistic and excited for what’s set to be the busiest business period for the sector for almost two years. One in three (36.5 per cent) think they’ll see similar to usual levels of business this Christmas and just over a third (35.5 per cent) are predicting a better than usual festive period this year.

However, in the run up to Christmas almost a quarter of people working in hospitality (23 per cent of respondents) said that they are worried about what the season holds, with one in every 33 (3 per cent) saying it’s causing them to lose sleep. One in every 20 (4.8 per cent) hospitality industry professionals are anticipating a loss-making Christmas, with almost a quarter (22.8 per cent) saying they believe they’ll see takings of less than previous festive seasons.

Areas to tackle

One in nine (11.7 per cent) cite Brexit as having the biggest impact on hospitality business recently, with over three quarters (76.9 per cent) naming Covid as having had the most significant impact. When it comes to most common areas of business concern for those in hospitality, staffing, the supply chain and customer service are the three most cited (by 61.2 percent, 47.2 per cent and 18.6 per cent of respondents respectively).

Using technology as a season

Ordamo is passionate about continuing to support the hospitality industry and helping to maximise on the opportunity the festive season holds.

Ordamo provides hospitality technology which tackles real business issues, from improving customer service and increasing efficiency to simply boosting revenue. Operators can make more profit, improve their reputation and receive beneficial insights from their clientele, allowing them to provide customer-centric experiences.

The technology means that each client’s order and pay platform is bespoke to their customers’ needs while also benefitting themselves as an operator. Ordamo’s tech is installable in different formats including QR codes, digital menu tablets or self-service kiosks, this unique range of options means there is a piece of Ordamo tech for every dining venue from student union cafeterias to luxury five-star hotels.

With incredibly competitive low pricing with no upfront fees, the hospitality industry can tackle the festive season headfirst.

Find out how to make technology your hardest working team member, and how digital menu order and pay technology can transform your hospitality business. www.ordamo.com.